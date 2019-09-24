BETHANY—Tucked away in the historic former seat of Wayne County, Bethany Village Senior Living Community celebrated two decades of senior care this year with a week-long celebration during Senior Living Week, September 8-13.

Located on 10 acres which at one time were part of the estate of John Strongman, a founder of F. W. Woolworth, Bethany Village first coalesced as a location for senior aging care on April 26, 1999.

“It's amazing to be here 20 years in,” noted Bethany Village President Laurie Alabovitz.

Running the company alongside her husband, Tim Beahan, Alabovitz explained the early years were a bit of a struggle.

“The property had a history of failure; Bethany Center had been here, there had been resorts and country clubs, and nothing was successful,” she explained, noting it took some time and effort to get dug in.

Looking back 20 years later, Alabovitz said in an email she is most proud of, “Being able to take a property which was vacant for almost 10 years and creating a beautiful, loving atmosphere which has been home to over 725 seniors.”

An atmosphere, she elaborated, which permits its residents “...to live as independently as possible while providing assistance with dignity and taking comfort in knowing that we have created something that will sustain itself long after we are all gone.”

Having made it so far, Alabovitz wrote, “We are most grateful to our incredible staff, our residents and their families. Without any of them we would not be here.”

Bethany Village kicked off its week-long celebration with a rededication of its newly renovated memorial garden and butterfly release on Sunday, September 8.

The guest of honor for that event was none other than Bethany's former Mayor Margaret Freeman.

Other celebratory events included a car show and barbecue on Wednesday September 11 and an open house on Thursday, September 12.

Celebrations concluded Friday the 13th with a donation of goods to Dessin Animal Shelter. Bethany village also raised community funds to donate along side the goods, promising to match the final value raised.

The anniversary celebration coincided with Senior Living Week, the theme of which, “A Spark of Creativity,” allowed residents to express their artistic side in myriad ways such as a timeline of invention from the years residents were born and a lobby display of sculptures and drawings made by the residents.

Bethany Village past and Present

Sporting 53 private rooms for aging Americans, Bethany Village offers a variety of activities interspersed with the care its provides its residents.

Over the last 20 years, what has changed most, said Alabovitz, is the population served.

“Twenty years ago our seniors were more frail,” she wrote in an email. “They shared rooms, watched television in a common lounge area and were mostly interested in activities such as crafts and bingo.

“Today, although we do serve the frail needing assistance, we also have a large population of active seniors. They want private rooms. Many have computers, cell phones and laptops. They are looking for educational activities. They are interested in going to museums, libraries, seminars on topics which interest them.”

Accounting for this, “We have adjusted our in-house activities to include poetry readings, book clubs, paint and sips and computer classes to name a few.”

Activities Coordinator Kim Erickson explained of recent activities in which residents have participated, “We go on country rides. We have a 16-passenger bus. We go out to lunch. We go out to the Ritz theatre.”

Other activities include trips to nearby casinos, the Wayne County Fair, and local historical landmarks.

During the open house on September 12, resident “Betty” noted her favorite things to do at Bethany Village are “the poetry readings, the car show, barbecues on the patio and the ice cream socials.”

Bethany Village Senior Living Community is located at 150 Noble Lane in Bethany.

For more information about their activities, rates and programs, call them at 570-251-3463, visit them on Facebook or check out their website: www.bethanyseniorliving.com.