WAYNE COUNTY — A Pike County man was arrested for housing fraud, according to a release issued by Wayne County District Attorney Patrick Robinson.

Yahimi Mackay, 35, of Bushkill, was charged with Theft by Deception (F3), Fraudulently Obtaining Food Stamps or Housing (F3), and False Statements Under Penalty (M3).

According to the release, the affidavit filed by Wayne County Detective Michael McMorrow states “...Mackay was a participant in the Housing Choice Voucher Program between January 1, 2015 and May 31, 2019.”

In that span, “...he falsified information on numerous documents that he submitted to the Wayne County Housing Authority.”

As a result, Mackay collected “...$56,936.00 that he was not entitled to receive.”

Of the arrest, Robinson stated, “Welfare fraud takes funds from people who are truly in need of public assistance.

“This kind of activity cannot and will not be allowed to stand.”

He taken into custody by police and arraigned by Magisterial District Judge Bonnie Carney.

Bail was set at $10,000 unsecured bail and was released. He is set to appear in court Oct. 2 at 9 a.m.