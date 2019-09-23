CREAMTON—After two months' hiatus from its bottled milk production, Creamworks Creamery is back up and running with its products returned to store shelves.

As earlier reported, Creamworks halted bottled milk production in July while state officials investigated a potential contamination of the bacteria Yersiniaenterocolitica after 17 cases of related disease were reported.

Creamworks' ice cream was unaffected by the halt.

After two months' investigation, tests on the dairy' equipment came back negative for the bacteria.

Production fired up again on Tuesday and the icon of local industry was back on store shelves by Wednesday, September 18.

“It feels great,” said Creamworks' Process Manager Stacey Hauseman. “The community has been awesome. Our customers have been awesome and very supportive.”

Hauseman noted Creamworks' customers have been leaving supportive note cards in the farm stand since the investigation began, wishing them well and hoping for a speedy return to shelves of the milk they love so much.

“That goes a long way,” said Hauseman.

Creamworks was in full compliance with state procedure throughout the investigation, Hauseman noted. Their concerns lay primarily with their customer safety and they were relieved to learn their equipment tested negative for the bacteria.

While production was halted, Creamworks took the opportunity to upgrade their milk processing equipment.

Hauseman explained they updated their pasteurizer to continue operations going forward.

Creamworks' brand of fresh and flavored milks are available for purchase alongside their homemade ice cream, butter, teas and lemonades from their farm stand at 1557 Creek Drive, Waymart.

Creamworks products are also available at Zazzera's Super Market in Forest City, Dave's Super Duper in Honesdale, Lake Region IGA in Hawley, Iron Hill has station in Waymart, the South Canaan Farmer's Market, Waymart Deli, and the Equinunk General Store.

Milk and other products from the local dairy are also used in recipes of local restaurants and cafe's such as Black and Brass Coffee Roasting Co.

Gearing up for the fall season, consumers can keep an eye out for Creamworks' pumpkin ice cream to return to store shelves.