The Western Wayne School District will host a cavalcade of bands on the evening of Wednesday, September 25 at our football stadium.

The National Anthem will be played at 6:10 p.m. followed by the first band performance at 6:15 p.m. A total of eleven schools will participate including: Dallas, Dunmore, Delaware Valley, Honesdale, Mid Valley, North Pocono, Northwest Area, Valley View, Wallenpaupack, West Scranton, and Western Wayne who will be the closing performance.

Admission is $3 for adults, $1 for students and senior citizens, or free with the donation of a new or gently used winter coat for “Warming Up Wilson.” In addition, concessions will be sold with all proceeds benefiting Western Wayne band and color guard students.

Come out and enjoy a great night of music and fun.