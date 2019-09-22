The Honesdale Borough Police Department (HPD), EMS and Honesdale Fire Department responded to "...Fair Avenue for a pedestrian that was struck by a vehicle..." on Sept. 21 at 9 p.m.

The pedestrian "...was walking south on Fair Ave when a vehicle, also driving south, struck him."

According to the release, issued by HPD Police Chief Richard Southerton, "due to injuries sustained, the pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene."

The name of the pedestrian "...will not be released until next of kin has been properly notified."

The HPD, Wayne County Coroners Office, and Pennsylvania State Police CRASH and FSU units are conducting this investigation.

HPD thanks the Honesdale Fire Department, Cottage and Commonwealth EMS for their assistance in this matter.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact police at 570-253-1900.