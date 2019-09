Staff from the Wayne County Area Agency on Aging (WCAA) pose at the start of the annual Honesdale Senior Picnic at the Wayne County Fairgrounds on July 12, 2019. Over 100 older Americans from Wayne County enjoyed beautiful weather, a 50th anniversary of Woodstock theme and a traditional barbecue.

For information about the wide variety of programs and services provided by the WCAA, please call 570-253-4262 or go to aging.waynecountypa.gov