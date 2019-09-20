TEXAS TOWNSHIP—A 23-year mainstay of the Route 6 Mall, Sneaker King will shutter its local store in the coming months.

This is the second store in the regional chain to close in two years, following the Plains Township location's closure last November after 70 years of operation.

Sneaker King locations in Scranton, Allentown, Matamoras, and Hazleton will remain in operation, as will the company's website, sneakerking.com.

“We're sad to leave,” said company owner Jack Beccaris. “Honesdale really provided the best customer base any of my stores could vouch for.”

Referring to the location as “my pride and joy,” Beccaris noted the store opened in 1996 and has had consistent, regular customers and a dedicated sales and leadership team that was part of the community throughout its lifespan.

“We definitely appreciated the longtime patronage of all the people in the region,” said Beccaris. “We're thankful for the support we've had over the years.”

Changing times and business models strained the way shoes used to be sold, Beccaris explained.

Models shifting to online purchases and vendor restrictions on inventory impacted day-to-day store sales.

Beccaris explained many of his major vendors removed technical running shoes, a popular item in the Honesdale market, as a product able to be sold in the store.

Running shoes were relegated to be sold in specialty running and sporting goods stores.

Direct-to-customer sales via online markets and outlet stores also cut in on business, leading the company to decide to scale back.

With the lease for the Texas Township store expiring at the end of October, it seemed timely to shutter the location, Beccaris stated.

No final date has yet been set for the store's closure.

Store closing sales began Thursday and will continue until the store's final closure.

Store hours are Monday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Sunday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.