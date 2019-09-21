The Penn State Extension Master Gardeners in Wayne County are holding two, one-hour workshops. The first workshop will focus on the hows and whys of seed saving and during the second hour, you'll learn how to grow your own mushrooms!

In lieu of a fee, all participants are asked to bring a non-perishable food item to the workshop. All donations will be given to local food pantries.

For more information and to register, go to: https://extension.psu.edu/seed-saving-and-growing-mushrooms-workshop

The Pennsylvania State University encourages qualified persons with disabilities to participate in its programs and activities. If you anticipate needing any type of accommodation or have questions about the physical access provided, please contact Diane Diffenderfer at 570-253-5970x4110 in advance of your participation or visit.