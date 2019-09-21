HONESDALE — On October 7th, Wayne Memorial Hospital and the local Alzheimer’s Association will launch a new education and support group for people diagnosed with early-stage dementia or Alzheimer’s and their care-givers. Alzheimer’s, a form of dementia, is increasingly common in the U.S. and around the world. The free six-week session will be held on Monday evenings from 6:00pm to 7:30pm in a conference room at the hospital.

Topics include the basics of dementia, a Brain Tour, coping with the stigma of the disease and changing relationships, planning for the future, support resources, managing behaviors and tools for maintaining independence.

The sessions are designed to offer help as well as enhance consumer awareness and advocacy. According to the Alzheimer’s Association, a major goal of the program is to change the face of Alzheimer’s in the public eye and hopefully encourage more people with an early diagnosis to better plan for their own care and seek assistance and medical interventions earlier.

“I am thrilled to be able to provide this type of service to the community,” said Kristen Shipsky, MSW, CDP, Constituent Services Coordinator for the Greater Pennsylvania chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association. “It is long overdue and I am grateful to the volunteers and Wayne Memorial Hospital for making this come together.”

Wayne Memorial’s Community Health Manager, Carol Kneier, RD, LDN, CDE, noted that the hospital’s most recent Community Health Needs Assessment pointed to a need for programs like this. “I am very excited to have this program at Wayne Memorial,” said Kneier. “Living with dementia or Alzheimer’s can be very challenging for the patient and his or her caregiver. This program is tailored specifically to this population at the earliest stage of diagnosis—when it can really make a difference later on.”

Attending all sessions is highly recommended. They are open to residents in Wayne and surrounding counties. Space is limited, however, and registration is required. To register, call the 24/7 Alzheimer’s Association helpline at 800-272-3900, Social Engagement Programs.