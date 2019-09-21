DALLAS TWP., Pa. – The Ethics Institute of Northeastern Pennsylvania at Misericordia University will present the Sister Siena Finley, RSM Third Annual Lecture on Ethics on Wednesday, Sept. 25. The lecture, “Those of Us Who Hold and Control Wealth…Come Home: The Ethical Issues on Economic Inequality,” will be presented by author and economic inequality expert Chuck Collins at 6 p.m. in Huntzinger and Alden Trust Rooms 218-219 of Sandy and Marlene Insalaco Hall. The event is one of a number of events celebrating Mercy Heritage Days on campus.

Collins is a widely recognized authority on the causes and effects of economic inequality. He is the director of the Program on Inequality and the Common Good at the Institute of Policy Studies, a Washington, D.C. think-tank where he co-edits Inequality.org, the institute’s website dedicated to tracking inequality-related news and views. He is the author of “Born on Third Base: A One Percenter Makes the Case for Tackling Inequality, Bringing Wealth Home, and Committing to the Common Good” (Chelsea Green). Oxford, United Kingdom-based Polity Press published his most recent book, “Is Inequality in America Irreversible?”

He has written about U.S. inequality and the racial wealth divide in several additional books, including “99 to 1: How Wealth Inequality is Wrecking the World and What We Can Do About It,” “Wealth and Our Commonwealth,” (Beacon Press, 2003), co-authored with Bill Gates, Sr., and “The Moral Measure of the Economy,” a book he co-authored with Mary Wright about Christian ethics and economic life.

Collins is also co-founder of Wealth for the Common Good, a network of business leaders, high-income households and partners working together to promote shared prosperity and fair taxation. That network merged in 2015 with the Patriotic Millionaires, a like-minded group of high net worth Americans focused on promoting public policy solutions that “encourage political equality; guaranteeing a sustaining wage for working Americans, and ensuring that millionaires, billionaires and corporations pay a greater percentage of taxes,” according to its website, patrioticmillionaires.org.

“We are honored to be able to share the insights of Chuck Collins, who has dedicated his career to addressing the issue of economic inequality,” said James M. Calderone, O.F.M., M. Div., Ed.D., professor emeritus and director of the Ethics Institute of NEPA.“Chuck is a humble, informed author/social activist who presents hard facts non-defensively and shares personal experiences powerfully concerning the human toll resulting from systemic economic inequality. He has helped raise my understanding of the causes, consequences, and possible solutions to the increasing income gap in America; how this disparity hurts individuals, families, communities, and weakens our moral perspective as a nation.”

A reception with light refreshments will follow Collins’ lecture. For more information, please go towww.misericordia.edu/ethics or contact James Calderone, director, Ethics Institute of NEPA, jcaldero@misericordia.edu, 570-674-6209.

Misericordia University will celebrate its founding by the Religious Sisters of Mercy with additional events for the campus community and public from Sept. 22-Oct. 5. Throughout the two-week Mercy Heritage Days celebration, Misericordia will address the critical concerns of the Sisters of Mercy, who founded the university in 1924. Those concerns include Earth sustainability, immigration, women and children, nonviolence and racism.

The Mercy Heritage Days schedule will begin with a liturgy on Sunday, Sept. 22 at 7 p.m. in the University Chapel. Special guests will include Mercy Associates of Misericordia University, volunteers who live the Mercy charisms and help further the work of the Sisters of Mercy in the community. All events are free and open to the public.

For details on other Mercy Heritage events, please go to www.misericordia.edu/mercyheritage or call 570-674-1877. Misericordia University is Luzerne County’s first four-year college and offers 56 academic programs on the graduate and undergraduate levels in full- and part-time formats. Misericordia University ranks in the top tier of the Best Regional Universities – North category of U.S. News and World Report’s 2019 edition of Best Colleges. The Princeton Review recognizes Misericordia as a 2020 “Best Northeastern” college and Money Magazine includes Misericordia in its 2019-20 “Best Colleges” list.