The Cooperage will open its doors for the community to purchase locally produced and sourced products on Saturdays from 11am to 1pm this fall and winter. Vendors can complete the online application form by September, 27.

Vendors may select from the following dates: Nov 2, 9, 16, 23, 30, Dec 7, 14, 21, Jan 4, 18, Feb 1, 15, 29, March 14, 28. Each vendor is required to pay $20 to join the market at the time of the application. Full season vendors are $180 for the full 15 weeks. Partial season vendors for Nov and Dec are $120. Occasional vendors, up to 6 markets, are $20 per market.

All vendors will set-up inside during the winter market. Space will be limited to an 8’x8’ section. Smaller is better! Tables are available for rent from The Cooperage Project (first-come, first-serve) for an additional $30/per season.

If you have any questions, please email Jenna@thecooperageproject.orgfor more information.