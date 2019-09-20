Come one; come all to the Annual Farmer Appreciation Day this Saturday, September 21st from 1:00 pm until 6:00 pm at the D&H Gravity Depot Museum, 118 South Street in Waymart.

Sponsored by the Waymart Area Historical Society there will be fun, games, food, tractors and demonstrations of old time skills such as wool spinning, quilting and iron forging. There also will be live animals and antique farm machinery and equipment.

Children will love the games and activities planned for them plus petting the live animals.

Everyone will enjoy visiting the museum to see the exhibit on how the gravity railroad worked by using stationary engines, counter balances and cables. Also shown during the day two short 2 minute films that Channel 16 “On the Pennsylvania Road” featuring Mike Stevens that he and his video photographer Paul Kielbasa put together to tell our history. One features the Carbondale Historical Society Museum and the other our D&H Gravity Depot Museum. See how we share a common history: coal and the gravity railroad.

Now a day would not be complete without some good rib-sticking food such as wimpies, hot dogs, home-made soup and cookies.

Now put on your dancing shoes, your bib overalls, straw hats and hoe down clothes to enjoy fast stepping, Allemande and Promenade with “Just Us” players. Kick up your heels and do some old fashion square dancing and ‘Do-si-do’ right in front of the museum on South Street.