Individuals who want to learn how to better manage diabetes are invited to participate in a course offered by Penn State Extension on Wednesdays, October 9, 16, 23, and 30 from 5:30 – 7:00 p.m. at the Penn State Extension Office, 648 Park Street, Honesdale, PA 18431. A follow-up class will be held on January 8, 2020.

"Dining with Diabetes" is a nationally accredited diabetes education program that is geared toward anyone who has type 2 diabetes or pre-diabetes, has a family member with type 2 diabetes, or is at risk for developing diabetes. Trained extension educators, in consultation with registered dietitians and diabetes educators, lead the discussions.

Each class offers information on healthy food and physical activity choices, food demonstrations and tasting, and guidance on important numbers to know for managing diabetes. In addition to program-related booklets, participants will receive the Dining with Diabetes cookbook and have the option of having their A1C tested at the first and follow-up classes. A1C is a non-fasting blood test obtained by a finger stick. Results show a three-month average blood glucose level.

For more information or to register, visit the Penn State Extension website at extension.psu.edu/dining-with-diabetes or call 877-345-0691.