The craft beverage industry seems to be leading in the race for an additional great reason to visit NEPA. Locally made wines, hard ciders, and beer are becoming more abundant in our area. As quoted from the Wayne County Agricultural Development Plan, “ The promise of continued double-digit growth in this market makes it an appealing option as a business start-up.”

Not only can we take advantage of the ever growing locations to taste and enjoy these locally made beverages, but also we can support them with our own hands! How exciting for us to have the opportunity to take part in this business.

My cousin who, with her husband, owns Waltz Vineyards in Manheim, PA, welcome guests (as do other wineries) this time of year to help with grape harvesting. I understand hops, needed for beer brewing, are easily grown if you have the space and sun requirements; and we all know apple picking season is about to descend upon us!

In addition to these hands-on experiences, there are numerous festivals centering around these craft beverages. Check your newspaper’s “Things To Do” section as well as the numerous online calendars for this area and you’re sure to find a plethora of events and festivals to attend and enjoy existing and new members to the craft beverage industry, such as the Wine and Craft Festival at the Lake Ariel Volunteer Fire Company station on September 21!