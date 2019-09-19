The Commissioners approved the Children and Youth Services (CYS) Needs Based Budget for SFY 2020-2021 at $7,149,402, with a 22 percent county match totaling $1,602,304.

The county's match typically fluctuates between 18 and 22 percent annually, explained County Chief Clerk Vicky Botjer.

She noted this is the first year the county's commitment reached that upper limit.

Commissioner Joseph Adams added, this higher percent commitment, “...means that we have to spend more to provide better services and we're not getting as big a share from the state as we're used to.”

Other Business

Thursday morning, the Wayne County Commissioners approved the funding report for the State Food Purchase Program for state fiscal year (SFY) 2018-2019.

The county spent $69,793.68 to assist its food pantries in serving 1,390 individual households with a total of 6,383 visits throughout the year.

In a separate matter, the Commissioners also approved a funding allocation from the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) totaling $88,618 for October 2019 through September 2020.

This money is used to fund Continuums of Care Housing Services/Rental Assistance projects aimed at assisting the homeless in Wayne County.

Separately, the Commissioners also approved a Civil Rights Compliance questionnaire for the Psychiatric Rehabilitation Program in anticipation of the program inspection and renewal coming up on January 1, 2020.

Promotions/New Hires

The Commissioners approved a step increase for Sheriff Deputy Ron Kominski regarding his recent certification acquisition to become the county K-9 handler. Effective from September 9, Kominski's new pay rate was approved at $20.61 per hour.

The commissioners also promoted Brielle Floyd from Caseworker 1 to Caseworker 2 in the Office of Behavioral and Developmental Services and Early Intervention (BDP/EI), effective September 23. Floyd's compensation was approved at $32,448 annually.

Meaghan Farr was also promoted from Caseworker 2 to Casework Supervisor in CYS, effective September 23. Farr's salary was approved at $41,047.50.

Finally, at the behest of District Attorney (DA) Patrick Robinson, the Commissioners approved an internship extension in the DA's Office of 200 hours to Kayla Komar.

Komar will be compensated at a rate of $9 per hour.