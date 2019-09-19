Student Council and Class Elections were held on Friday, September 6, 2019 at Carbondale Area Junior/Senior High School. The following students were chosen to represent their respective classes.

7th Grade President: Abigail Wall

8th Grade President: Max Rosler

9th Grade President: Josh Berg

10th Grade President: Alyssa Cosklo

11th Grade President: Anthony Mustica

12th Grade Officers:

Treasurer: McKinley Borders

Secretary: Alex Granville

Vice-President: Emma Jones

President: Olivia Manarchuck

Student Council Officers:

Historian: Emma Jones

Treasurer: Bayley Grizzanti

Secretary: Connor Eibach

Vice-President: Alyssa Cosklo

President: Olivia Manarchuck

Olivia Manarchuck was elected President of the Senior Class and President of Student Council.

When asked what her goals are for this year and she said: “I will use all of my energy to make Student Council more active engaging all members during meetings in the hopes of planning many activities that support our community.

"I’d like to be a voice for the students in my class who are sometimes left out of the planning and activities. I’d like to come up with lots of ideas that can help our Student Council be the best it can be. Once we have the thoughts, I’d like to be sure to be pro-active and follow through to make sure these concepts get implemented. We hope to encourage all of our clubs to do more service activities as well as trips to broaden our horizons. Since this is my last chance to lead, I’d like to set a good example for others to follow after I graduate.”

The advisors for the group are Mrs. Joanna Grizzanti and Ms. Teressa Dombrosky. Congratulations to this year’s Class Leaders.