The Woodland Weavers and Spinners Guild will split their September meeting this year. On September 21, those who have signed up for the Infinite Treadle weaving workshop with Nellie Burnham will meet at the Damascus Community Center at 10 am. Anyone who wants to sign up for this workshop should register with Nellie before the workshop by calling her at (607) 498-4614. A separate meeting will be held that day at the Hahn's Farm Festival at 32 Wahl Road, Jeffersonville, from 11-4. There will be demonstrations of yarn spinning, and there will be yarn and knitted goods for sale. For those coming for the meeting, we will be setting up at 9:30 with meeting to follow immediately after.

The WWSG is a teaching guild, servicing Sullivan and Wayne counties, whose purpose is to share their knowledge of spinning and weaving all kinds of fiber, with programs at each meeting to teach these skills, as well as other types of fiber arts such as natural dyeing, felting, and care and use of spinning and weaving appliances. Dues for the guild are $20 for the year, and $30 for a family membership.

Membership is open to anyone who wants to learn these fiber arts, and the guild has some materials (such as a spinning wheel and several types of weaving looms, and other adjunct pieces) available for members to borrow while they learn. The guild meets the third Saturday of the month from April through November. Our programs for the rest of the year include a “spin-in” (October); and the care and maintenance of spinning wheels and looms (November).

Programs are given by members of the guild, many of whom have years of experience and have their own businesses and/or farms. Please come by and join us for a day of fun and learning!

For any questions or directions, please call Lisa Rose at (845) 866-4354.