Harrisburg, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is accepting construction and maintenance services feedback through an online survey. The public can take the survey through October 22 at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/penndotroadwork.

“We and our private-sector partners work year-round on planning or executing transportation improvements,” PennDOT Secretary Leslie S. Richards said. “This survey will help measure public expectations and identify educational opportunities.”

The 16-question survey asks how they receive PennDOT roadway information and how often PennDOT meets or exceeds expectations in construction and maintenance activities. Respondents are also asked about experiences with reporting concerns to the department, and whether or how they use the state’s 511PA traveler information services.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 950 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

Information on projects occurring or being bid this year is viewable at www.projects.penndot.gov. Visit the “Regional Offices” page at www.penndot.gov to sign up for travel alerts in a specific area.

