WAYMART—Last Tuesday was a night full of typical business affairs for Waymart Borough Council.

Road projects

Also discussed at Tuesday's meeting, Council President and Streets and Roads Committee Chair Lilian Rollison informed the group drainage reconstruction projects on Birch Lane, Marrion Street and Florence Street are ineligible projects for the county's Dirt, Gravel and Low-Volume Road Program (DGLVRP).

As noted in the minutes from the August meeting, representatives from the Wayne Conservation District reviewed properties along the roads in question last month to verify their eligibility.

Ultimately, as recounted in a letter supplied by Conservation District DGLVRP specialist Kris Krager at the September meeting, “...large, off-right-of-way projects cannot be considered just because it will reduce stormwater impact to low-volume roads.”

“However,” the letter continues, “if off-right-of-way work is to be done in conjunction with a particular road project, it would be best to do the off-right-of-way work as in-kind contributions that the road-owning entity is providing in their application for grant funds.”

Krager's letter recommends the Borough seek grant funding to accomplish their drainage repair issues, and offers assistance along the way.

Rollison noted in a later interview, she and Way-DOT employee Earl Vinton met with engineer Jeff Weinberger on Thursday to discuss options.

Of the process, Rollison noted the Conservation District is “...working very closely with us. They see the problem and hope to find a solution.”

Without grant funding, the borough would need to consider raising taxes to cover the cost of repairs.

More information about what needs to be done and how much it will cost to do so will be available after engineering studies are completed in the area.

In a separate Streets and Roads matter, Rollison announced last Tuesday oil and chipping on South Street will be postponed until Spring.

Borough Police reports

For the month of August, Waymart Borough Police Chief Fred Glavich announced the department responded to 81 calls and held 27 investigations.

These included two abandoned vehicles, two alarms, one police assist , one response to terroristic threats, three disputes/disorderly conduct, two welfare checks, one motor vehicle accident, three noise complaints, two parking tickets, one motorist assist, three suspicious persons, two suspicious vehicles, one non-traffic citation, three written warnings, six traffic citations, and two Borough Ordinance tickets.

The department also issued several verbal warnings to drivers going the wrong way down Water Street.

This new traffic pattern has caused several issues for the borough since it was adopted earlier this summer.

Residents inquired Tuesday and at last month's meeting whether the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation was consulted about the traffic pattern alteration.

Rollison explained since Water Street is a borough-owned road, PennDOT is not involved in its usage or upkeep.

“I spoke to Scott Maciack, our representative from PennDOT,” Rollison said Tuesday, “He told me we didn't have to do anything other than change the signs. It's our street.”

Those traveling through Waymart are reminded that traffic along Water Street between Belmont Street (State Route 296) and East Street is eastbound only.

Motorists may turn from Belmont onto Water onto East, but may not travel the other direction.

“It takes a while till you get used to doing something different,” said Rollison.

In a separate matter, Parks and Recreation Committee Chair Michele Torquati announced Tuesday that 86 individuals showed up for the Sargent Dallas fundraiser held on September 7.

“I wish we had a little bit more support from the community,” said Torquati, “This is your drug dog. He's here to work for your community and if we can't support him and keep him supported by donations—he solely survives by donations, his bills are paid by donations, everything he needs is by donations—then we won't have a drug dog.”

Deputy Chief Harry Shaffer, Dallas' partner and handler, noted the department is looking to purchase a cage for the canine cop to ride in.

A sizable donation was supplied by Wayne County District Attorney Patrick Robinson, said Waymart Mayor, Charles “Chip” Norella.

Several residents offered donations at the meeting Tuesday night.

Those looking to help Sargent Dallas sniff out local crime can send donations to the Blue and White Shirts/K9 Unit, Waymart Borough Police Department, P.O. Box 321, Waymart, PA 18472.