Lebanon Valley College opened its fall semester with a record number of first-year students. The new class of 478 students, the most in the College's 153-year history, surpasses last year's record of 473 first-year students. In fall 2017, LVC opened with 466 first-year students, also a record at the time.

Local students include:

Emily Rouse of Clifton Township, a graduate of North Pocono High School, who is pursuing a degree in Chemistry.

Julia Sennefelder of Moscow, a graduate of Western Wayne Senior High School, who is pursuing a degree in Accounting/MBA.

