WAYNE COUNTY—Changes in human services contracting could put more control in the County's hands in determining the implementation of its behavioral health and addiction recovery services.

The Wayne County Board of Commissioners signed an ordinance and intergovernmental agreement with the Behavioral Health Alliance of Rural Pennsylvania (BHARP), allowing the multi-county body to act as a single primary contractor for behavioral health managed care organizations in its member counties.

Organized in 2006, BHARP unified 23 rural Pennsylvania counties, including Wayne County, in an effort to partner with the state to manage behavioral health care and addiction recovery more efficiently.

“The state brought the 23 rural counties together because of the density and in order to be able to serve all of those people with enough members per month to make it a manageable kind of provision,” explained county Behavioral and Developmental Programs Administrator Margaret Ennis, at the Commissioners meeting, Thursday morning.

“BHARP has done some incredible things in partnering with our managed care organization in furtherance of our behavioral health and our drug and alcohol services since 2007,” she added.

Ennis explained contracting for the included services is currently held by the state. But, she added, “BHARP now has an opportunity to have that contract and hold that contract directly with the managed care organization rather than having the state be the holder of the contract.”

The administrator noted the benefits of this are that “...the counties then participate in the rate setting. We can participate what our priorities are for the services within our own communities.”

Additionally, should reinvestment money become available, “ the counties then get that reinvestment money and it isn't shared with the managed care organization, which is what we have been doing since 2007,” said Ennis.

“We feel that we are now in a position and poised to move forward to hold this contract among the 23 counties and to be able to better serve the people through Drug and Alcohol and Behavioral Health as well with a managed care organization.”

Should all go according to plan, requests for proposals are expected to be sent out in November with full implementation of the new contract arrangements going online July 1 of 2021.

Noting it's quite a lengthy, involved process, Ennis stated, “We are really looking forward to being able to do more and the counties having a bigger voice in how we manage our medical assistance funds.”

Of the new format, Commissioner Wendell Kay remarked, “Of the many moving parts of this, I think the one that stands out to me most prominently is really a return of local control to all of us here...We do know what is best for our citizens and our clients, consumers, rather than having the extra layer that had been operated before.”