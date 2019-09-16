Are you or a family member dually eligible for Medicare and Medicaid Insurance, receiving Home and Community Based Services, or receiving Nursing Home Services through Medicaid?

Join us for an informational meeting about Community HealthChoices (CHC).

CHC will be the service program for persons enrolled in both Medicare and Medicaid (Medical Assistance); individuals enrolled in Medicaid Waivers for physical disabilities; and Medicaid-eligible consumers who reside in a nursing home. CHC is a managed care program. This means you will choose a health plan to manage all of your physical health and long-term services and supports. To hear more about this program you are invited to join us. Space is limited, so please register by contacting 833-735-4416 or going to www.healthchoices.pa.gov

Please pay attention to your mail and do not throw anything CHC related away

In Wayne County this is the official information session sponsored by Community HealthChoices:

Monday October 7th 2019

West Park St Complex – 648 Park St Honesdale PA 18431

2 pm – 4 pm

You must register to attend:

1. REGISTER ONLINE www.HealthChoices.pa.gov. Go to the above link to register for the meeting you would like to attend. Upon completion of your online registration, you will receive a confirmation email.

2. REGISTER BY TELEPHONE Dial 1-833-735-4416. Telephone registrations will be accepted Monday through Friday from 8 a.m.-7 p.m.

SPACE IS LIMITED. If you are not planning to attend alone, we request that only one additional person accompany you. If you choose to bring an additional person, there is a space on the online registration form to indicate this, and include their name.

*The Wayne County contact agency for further questions or clarification is the Wayne County Area Agency on Aging (570-253-4262). Please reach out if you have any questions or if you have not received a notice by the end of August and feel as though you should have.

You may also reach out to Community HealthChoices Directly:

PLEASE VISIT WWW.HEALTHCHOICES.PA.GOV OR CALL 1.833.735.4416