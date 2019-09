Browndale, PA - On Sunday, September 29, 2019, at the Browndale Fire Station, Route 247, 620 Marion Street, Browndale, Christ Episcopal Church, Forest City will host a “Blessing of Pets”. Blessings will begin at 1:00 PM and run until 2:00 PM.

Individuals of all faiths are invited to bring their companion animals of all types, properly restrained, to the Browndale Fire Station.

So, please join us in celebrating the “Blessing of the Pets” on Sunday, September 29th. All are welcome.