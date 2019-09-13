Following in a tradition that has been established over the past few years, the Western Wayne School District invites the community to attend to its annual homecoming game this Friday, September 13 and accept the challenge of helping others. Along with coming to cheer on the students, they ask that spectators bring donations of canned goods and other nonperishable food items for a drive that will benefit those in need in Wayne County.

The Western Wayne Homecoming Game against Montrose will begin at 7 p.m. with the presentation of the Homecoming Court about a half hour before kick-off. The ten seniors on this year’s court feel extremely honored and excited to be a part of this ensemble.

Members of the court include: Rebecca Klemovitch, Kristi Kromko, Trina Barcarola, Sinaea Buford, Noelle Orehek, Derek Mason, Jack McAllister, Ezra Tetreault, Hunter Frable, and Gevin Coccodrilli.

This year’s three Western Wayne football senior captains, Derek Mason, Jack McAllister, and Ezra Tetreault, also have the honor of taking part in homecoming together through being members of the court.

As a part of homecoming week the students have the opportunity to visit with Western Wayne elementary and middle school students in addition to other typical homecoming traditions like themed dress-up days throughout the week, a high school pep rally, a school-run tailgate party before the game, and the homecoming festivities at the football game. Jack, who is also a part of the wrestling and tracks teams along with being a member of FBLA, said he was most looking forward to interacting with younger students this homecoming week.

“I want to be a role model for younger students and get them excited about homecoming and things they will be able to do at Western Wayne when they are older,” Jack, who plans to go to college and complete an ROTC program, explained.

Fellow football captain Ezra said he also looks forward to visiting with elementary students as a part of his homecoming responsibilities.

“I like socializing with younger kids and answering their questions,” Ezra said.

Ezra certainly can discuss many clubs and sports at Western Wayne since he has been highly involved in after- school activities throughout his high school career. He serves as president of the National Honor Society and is also student body president this year. In addition, he is greatly involved in FBLA serving as first vice president of this organization for the state of Pennsylvania. Along with playing football in the fall, Ezra is a member of both indoor and outdoor track with hurdling as his main event.

Ezra, who plans to attend the Coast Guard Academy in Connecticut upon graduation, is happy to have some time this week to spend on the homecoming court with his best friends.

“It’s great to be on it with Derek and Jack and other people we have grown up with,” Ezra said.

Derek agrees with Ezra and explains that all three football captains are just as excited about the homecoming game as they are about being on the homecoming court.

“We went into this season feeling we have something to prove,” Derek explained. “Each one of us captains has a different way of leading the younger players. I lead by example and others follow.”

The boys explained that Jack is a more vocal leader whereas Ezra leads by communicating with his teammates on a personal level.

The boys look forward to all of the support of the community at the annual homecoming game.

Fellow homecoming court member Rebecca Klemovitch also looks forward to seeing the crowd at homecoming when she is dressed in her formal wear.

“My favorite part of homecoming is being able to associate with my classmates all dressed up,” she said.

Rebecca, who aspires to study art after graduation, felt shocked to be chosen for the court. Rebecca’s senior project was creating a mural that was donated to the high school of an abstract cityscape.

“I love being about to create what I envision into my actual artwork,” she said.

In addition Rebecca is a member of the National Art Honor Society, volleyball team, where she has been a starter for four years, and plans to join the political science club this year.

Rebecca’s volleyball teammate Sinaea Buford also serves with her as part of the homecoming court. Sinaea like Rebecca felt surprised to be chosen for homecoming.

She also plays basketball and is in the Spanish club, NHS, FBLA, and FCCLA.

Sinaea can’t wait to meet with younger students as one of her homecoming duties.

“I like answering their questions and talking to them about how high school is,” she explained.

Kristi Kromko agrees with Sinaea that talking to younger students will be a high-light of her homecoming experience. Kristi, who serves as one of this year’s Wildcat Marching Band drum majors, plans to focus on promoting the high school band program when she visits the elementary schools.

“It’s an honor representing the band,” she said. Kristi, who has already enlisted in the Army National Guard, has played softball for four years and is a part of NHS. She participates in student council along with having been the junior class president. She has qualified for District Band two years and has held various leadership positions in the Western Wayne Band.

Another member of the homecoming court Gevin Coccodrilli also has military plans for after graduation. He wishes to do an ROTC program and join the Marines.

“I’ve always wanted to be in the military since I was younger,” Gevin explained.

Gevin has played basketball and baseball for Western Wayne and looks forward to having fun at homecoming.

“It’s exciting. I didn’t know I’d make it,” Gevin said.

Hunter Frable also felt surprised to be named to the court and looks forward to being with his friends at the game.

Hunter is a four-year member of the Western Wayne golf team and enjoys being a part of the Hot Rod Club. He plans to attend a two-year trade school to be an auto mechanic.

Two additional members of the court are Trina Barcarola and Noelle Orehek both girls are highly involved in fashion classes at Western Wayne. They are both looking forward to the honor of displaying their senior collections in the fall at the school’s annual fashion show. Noelle’s collection has a wildflower theme and Trina’s is striped-themed and titled “Between the Lines.”

The girls also participate in track together. Noelle, in addition, plays soccer, and Trina plays volleyball. This year Trina also had the honor of being named Athlete of the Year for the Scranton Times. She was state champion in two track events last season and made second team all- star for volleyball.

Noelle and Trina are also members of NHS and the Fellowship of Christian Athletes. Noelle plans to study biology and environmental science in college. Trina plans to attend college as well with a potential major in business marketing and minor in psychology. In addition, Trina aspires to continue her track career after high school.

Both Trina and Noelle feel very excited for the homecoming game.

“I can’t wait to get dressed up and see everyone. I also hope the court brings more spirit to the school,” Noelle said.

Trina agrees.

“I love getting dressed up and feel very honored to represent the school at such a fun event.”

Trina and all of the members of the homecoming court look forward to bonding with each other and making memories during homecoming at Friday’s game. The court along with the rest of the Western Wayne community invite the public to join them on Friday, Sept. 13 at 6:30 p.m. for the homecoming festivities followed by the game.

Bring some canned goods to donate and contribute to the positive atmosphere of Western Wayne Homecoming.