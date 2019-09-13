THE GREENHOUSE PROJECT HOSTING COMMUNITY PRESENTATION ‘BEYOND THE PINK RIBBON & THE HEALING POWER OF PLANTS!’ with Michele Tripus Orrson

On October 3rd, the Greenhouse Project will host “Beyond the Pink Ribbon & The Healing Power of Plants!” at 6 p.m. inside the James Barrett McNulty Greenhouse, Nay Aug Park as part of National Breast Cancer Awareness Month and ongoing Empowered Eating series.

Our guest speaker, Michele Tripus Orrson, will raise awareness of plant-based nutrition benefits and connection to disease prevention. Michele holds certifications in Plant-Based Nutrition and is an Integrative Nutrition Health Coach. In addition, Michele is a cancer survivor and author of Beyond the Pink Ribbon: What I Wish I Knew about Breast Cancer (Before I Got It).

Light plant-based refreshments. Limited seating. Drop-in as space permits. Please RSVP by email at empoweredeatingplants@gmail.com or our Facebook event page. A $5 donation requested, but not required. Parking for this event is in front of the greenhouse, metered spaces, or parking lots inside of Nay Aug Park. The greenhouse is at the southwest end of the park which is across the street and down from Geisinger CMC.

The Greenhouse Project recognizes how important education, wholesome food and healthy living is in our community. To encourage healthy food decision-making and raise awareness of breast and other cancers, the Greenhouse Project is proud to sponsor “Beyond the Pink Ribbon and The Healing Power of Plants!”.