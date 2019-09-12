Susq. County Commissioner Elizabeth Arnold has announced that Susq. County Tick Control will hold an informational program on tick-borne diseases and lyme disease in Forest City on Wednesday, Sept. 18, at 6:30 pm at the Historical Society, 629 Main St.

Principal speaker will be Michele Cassetori, vice pres. and director of Education and Outreach with the PA Lyme Resource Network. She is the NEPA Regional Leader. She is a certified Lead Facilitator of the Dare 2B Tick Aware Program.

Lyme disease is one of the fastest growing infections in the country. Awareness is key. The Lyme Resource Network was funded by the PA Dept. of Health to implement a statewide, community-based Lyme and tick-borne disease prevention program.

Dare 2B Tick Aware uses the most current research available and standardizes prevention messages across the state. Certified PA Lyme Resource Network faculty present the program information.

The public is invited. The Historical Society is handicapped accessible with an elevator and is air conditioned.