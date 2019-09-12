SCRANTON, PA – Old photos provide a fascinating glimpse of the past, proving the adage that “a picture is worth a thousand words. Learn about turn-of-the-century photography and zoom in on popular historic photos with the Lackawanna Historical Society! Join us on Sunday, September 22 for an illustrated lecture by John Revak of Simpson looking “Through the Photographers Lens: A Photographic Tour of Northeastern Pennsylvania beyond the Studio in the 1800s.” The program will begin at 2 p.m. at the Society’s headquarters, the Catlin House, 232 Monroe Avenue, Scranton.

Mr. Revak will share photographs from the 1800's from his private collection of Lackawanna, Luzerne and Wayne Counties to discuss the challenges photographers faced in going “beyond the studio” and point out details in the photos that may have escaped notice. See images from the 1860s through 1900s and take the opportunity to compare photos taken at different times by different photographers of the same site. The program will offer a variety of images showing construction and destruction, and even encourage a little CSI investigation in identifying a disaster photo from 1879. Photographers whose work will be shown include Thomas Johnson, Louis Hensel, William Schurch, E. A. Heermans, E.W. Beckwith and others. Mr. Revak hopes that his presentation will provide some insight into the photographic history of Northeast PA and a better understanding of the art, and maybe just a little humor.

This program is free and open to the public. For more information about the program, contact the Lackawanna Historical Society at 570-344-3841 or email lackawannahistory@gmail.com.