HONESDALE — Second Saturday returns to the Maple City Sept. 14 with a full lineup of community events.

Please visit the Second Saturday Honesdale Facebook page and posts for an interactive map and for any last-minute additions.

The current schedule includes:

• Art Exhibits at

Wayne County Arts Alliance Art-a-Pelago Galleries from 6 – 9 p.m.

Exhibits are located at DJ Harvey Agency, 815 Main St., will feature the art of /// / (aka Michael Visci)

• The Bodhi Tree, 214 6th Street, will feature the art of Mark Aubrey

Additional details can be found at http://waynecountyartsalliance.org

• The Great Wall of Honesdale - 2019 Edition is located at Main St & 4th St.

and is always open.

• Across the Delaware: A Fine Art Exhibit at The Cooperage is set for Sept. 14. The 2019 participating artists include Susan cottle, Matt Povse, Jet Landis, Barbara Carpenito, Ula Nero, Warren Pardi, and Victor Salib.

On Saturday, September 14 from 1:00pm to 6:00pm the Wayne County Arts Alliance, The Delaware Valley Arts Alliance and The Cooperage Project are all coming together to curate a juried fine art exhibit of multiple regional artists.

Please join us at 1030 Main Street for a fine art exhibit featuring the beautiful works of Delaware Valley regional artists. The Cooperage will be transformed into an art gallery for the Second Saturday! Be sure to save the date — this is an event you do not want to miss.

Entrance is free and artwork will be available for purchase.

The Cooperage will also have copies of Tapestry available for purchase. With 222 photos submitted, The Cooperage is excited to unveil this new project. Come see the installation of every community submitted photo on September 14th during the Across the Delaware: A Fine Art Exhibit.

The exhibit will be open from 1pm-6pm with prints for sale, PLUS the Tapestry coffee table book will be available for purchase, too! All proceeds will benefit The Cooperage Project and our programming efforts.

• MISSING PIECES, located at 959 Main Street, Honesdale, is

currently featuring art by WCAA member artists

Sue Stephan Foster, Ellen Silberlicht, Paul Plumadore, Elaine Flynn & Brandi Merolla. The Opening Reception for Brandi Merolla Exhibit

on Saturday September 14 6-8pm.

• The Greater Honesdale Partnership invites you to attend Steampunk Honesdale – A Celebration of our Industrial Heritage on Saturday, September 14 and Sunday, September 15, 2019.

Planned events for all ages, such as themed train excursions, speeders, costume parade, tea dueling competitions, phonofiddle, ring of fire demonstration, historical tours and music. Many vendors will be selling their wares along Main Street. Festivities will be from 10 AM – 5 PM Saturday and Sunday.

Visit their website at http://visithonesdalepa.com for details.

• Train rides on the Stourbridge Line. For tickets and schedule, visit www.thestourbridgeline.net

• The Bethany Public Library, 8 Court St., Bethany, will host a Second Saturday Slow Jam from 4 – 8 p.m. Play along or listen to the music. All levels of acoustic musicians welcome, with a potluck during the break.

• Irving Cliff Brewery, 2 Chapel Street, will host a musical guest to be announced.

• The Twisted Rail, 505 Main St., will host a musical guest to be announced.

• Here & Now Brewing Company, 645 Main St., will host a musical guest to be announced.

• The Wayne County Historical Society, 810 Main St., is open from 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.