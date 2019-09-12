HONESDALE — Wayne Memorial’s 10th Annual Midwifery Mingle will take place on Tuesday, September 24th, from 1 p.m. – 3 p.m. at The Cooperage in Honesdale. The popular gathering is traditionally held to celebrate National Midwifery Week.

The event, an afternoon for women of all ages and their children to come together and share experiences, is free and open to all—not just midwifery clients. Refreshments, activities for children, raffle prizes and educational booths will be featured. A slideshow with photos of years’ past will be a highlight as well as the opportunity to visit with the nurse midwives of the Women’s Health Center including newest midwife Kate Scully.

“Our practice has grown so much in this past year,” explained Patricia Konzman, CNM, who is celebrating 27 years in Wayne Memorial’s Midwifery program this fall. “We now have five OB/GYNs, a nurse practitioner as well as four midwives. We are all excited to have more of us available in our Honesdale, Carbondale, Hamlin, and Lords Valley offices,” Konzman added.

The Mingle is co-sponsored by Wayne Memorial Hospital’s maternity unit, New Beginnings Birthing Suites, which offers a comfortable and welcoming environment as well as the ability to respond to any childbirth situation, 24 hours a day.

Midwifery services include prenatal care, childbirth (including water births), gynecological exams, family planning, and menopause counseling. To learn more, visit www.wmchc.net or call 570-253-3005.