Ellen Memorial residents and staff have spent the past month collecting money and goods for donation to the Dessin Animal Shelter. Our “Dog Days of Summer” have been all about animal issues and foremost on resident’s minds was the chance to help out our local shelter.

We spent many afternoons working together to make toys for the shelter dogs out of recycled items. Residents also baked biscuits and treats for them.

Marge M. and Joe V. were happy to ride along to Dessin to make the donation delivery in person and they had a chance to snuggle up with some of the lucky recipients of their hard work.

We thank the folks at Dessin for allowing us to tour the facility and are glad to be able to help animals in need.

We hope this helps them keep up the good work!