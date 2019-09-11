The Northeast Regional Cancer Institute and the Board of Ambassadors and Associate Board announce the 2019 Tribute to Courage Honoree, Firefighter Ryan Robeson. Ryan is the son of the late Scranton Fire Captain James and Linda Robeson. Upon the passing of his father Ryan began traveling the country successfully participating in intense physically demanding races and competitions, which is where he found true solace. Nowadays, this spirited 28-year-old finds extraordinary ways to honor his late father and their mutual profession. This year at the 6th annual Scranton Half Marathon, Ryan courageously attempted to set a Guinness world record for running 13.1 miles in approximately 50 pounds of full fire fighter gear; all while breathing from a self-contained breathing apparatus. This daring feat not only astounded his hometown and community, but it also captured the attention, deservingly, of the renowned world news.



Ryan did this in the hopes to raise awareness and money for two charities, Operation Unite and Foundation 58. Cancer is a serious issue that is estimated to affect 60% of firefighters due to an increased risk of exposure to toxins in modern structure fi​res. Foundation 58 seeks to compensate firefighters, first responders and their families who are struggling with the devastating effects of this disease. "We are thrilled to honor Ryan for his tireless work to ease the burden of cancer for those affected by it," said Leo Vergnetti, Chairman of the Board of Ambassadors.

Ryan will be honored at the eighth annual Spirit of Hope Celebration on Friday, November 8, 2019 from 7:00pm to 10:30pm at Mohegan Sun Pocono in the Keystone Grand Ballroom.

The event features cocktails, hors d'oeuvres, food stations, live music by Paul LaBelle & Tony Vergnetti duo, EJ The DJ, a live and silent auction and gift card guarantee. Tickets are $100 each and can be purchased by calling the Cancer Institute at (570) 941-7984 or online at www.cancernepa.org or purchased at the door the night of the event.



The Board of Ambassadors is a group of individuals and business leaders in northeast Pennsylvania who have come together to raise funds & awareness to fight cancer in the local community through their support and promotion of a gala event.



The Spirit of Hope Celebration benefits the Cancer Institute’s Community-Based Cancer Screening Navigation Program. This program helps low income and un/underinsured individuals in northeast Pennsylvania get their recommended colorectal, breast, and cervical cancer screenings.