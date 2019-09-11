BUSHKILL, PA- Delaware Water Gap National Recreation Area is hosting a National Public Lands Day (NPLD) volunteer event at Mohican Outdoor Center in Blairstown, New Jersey, from 9 am until 4 pm on Saturday September 28.

The event is sponsored by the National Park Service (NPS), NY/NJ Trail Conference, the Appalachian Mountain Club, and Recreational Equipment, Inc. (REI).

This year’s volunteer work day is funded, in part, by a $2000 micro-grant from the NPS Office of Public Health as part of the Healthy Parks Healthy People initiative. To celebrate NPLD, volunteers will participate in trail maintenance projects and learn about health and wellness through a variety of activities, including outdoor yoga, paddling on Catfish Pond, and a guided hike.

Participation is free but pre-registration is required.

Sign up at: https://www.rei.com/events/93540/2019-national-public-lands-day-volunteer-event/257318.

Trail work to be completed during the event includes:

Improving drainage to make the trails safer and drier Clipping back vegetation Improving trail blazes Placing bog bridges over short muddy areas.

Participants should bring their own lunch, snacks, and plenty of drinking water. Volunteers should dress for the weather and be prepared to work hard and get dirty.

Mohican Outdoor Center is located at 50 Camp Road, Blairstown, NJ 07825. For more information about the event email Kathleen_Hudak@nps.gov or call 570-426-2447.