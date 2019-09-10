Everyone knows that Northeast PA residents love St. Patrick’s Day, and this weekend, there’s an opportunity to celebrate Halfway to St. Patrick’s Day in Carbondale courtesy of the Ancient Order of Hibernians (AOH) Div. 2 and the Ladies Ancient Order of Hibernians (LAOH) Div. 3.

On Saturday, September 14, the organizations will host a “hoolie” (party) under the big top tent at the Trinity Club, 83 S. Main St. in Carbondale. From 3:00 to 9:00 p.m., the public is invited to enjoy food, drinks, music, a basket raffle, and a 50/50 drawing under the tent in the Trinity Club parking lot. Musical entertainment for the event will be provided by Joe Falbo and by Dom Cicco and the Bagpipers.

Kathy Connor, president of the LAOH, said that the AOH, a men’s group, and the LAOH, the affiliated women’s group, decided to work together to make the event a fun one for all. The LAOH is handling the basket raffle and the 50/50 and the AOH in charge of food and entertainment for this event.

Refreshments for the hoolie will be hamburgers, hotdogs, pierogies, and French fries, all available at a reasonable cost. There will be alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks available for purchase as well. A $5 cover charge at the door will help with the cost of running the event, and any profits will benefit the Trinity Club to be used for building upkeep and scholarships.

Baskets for the basket raffle are being donated by members of the LAOH, and Mrs. Connor anticipates that there will be around twelve up for grabs at the event. “The women in the group are donating for the raffle. One item is a St. Patrick’s wreath covered in lottery tickets. Another is a nice towel basket, and I’m sure the others will be just as nice,” remarked Mrs. Connor.

The AOH and the LOAH are both organizations for Catholic people of Irish heritage. Founded in 1836 (AOH) and 1894 (LAOH), the groups are dedicated to raising awareness of Irish culture, promoting and defending the Catholic faith, providing scholarships, and supporting people called to religious vocations. Mrs. Connor said she hopes the Halfway to St. Patrick’s Day event will help raise local awareness of both organizations.