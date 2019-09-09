SULLIVAN COUNTY, NY- Each year, the Delaware Valley Arts Alliance (DVAA), the Arts Council for Sullivan County, administers grants to Sullivan County cultural groups and individual artists. DVAA’s Arts for Sullivan grant application portal will go live September 13th and will remain open until November 1st. This year, we will be administering over twenty five thousand in regrant funds from the New York State Council on the Arts for: Community Arts, and Individual Artist Fellowships in the disciplines of Sculpture and Poetry.

The Arts for Sullivan Community Arts grants are for nonprofit arts, cultural, and heritage groups that wish to create or present year-round programming in Sullivan County. Projects can include theatre, music, dance, the literary arts, folklore, installation, and visual arts, among others. Individual artists who wish to produce community programming can work with a non-profit organization in Sullivan County acting as a fiscal sponsor. Applicants mays apply for up to three grants that may range from $300 to a maximum total ask of $3,500.

The Individual Artist Fellowship will be given to two artists who live and work in Sullivan County, to support the creation of new work. In 2020, DVAA will administer two discipline specific fellowships. Each artist will receive $2,500. We are accepting applications for the following disciplines: Visual Arts – Sculpture; and Literary Arts – Poetry.

All applications and supporting documents must be submitted to our online submission platform, Submittable.com. The deadline for 2020 applications is Thursday, November 1, 2019 at 11:59 pm (EST).

A series of free grant information workshops will be hosted by DVAA to assist with effective grant writing, creating a budget, creating a cohesive narrative, generating ideas, and networking with other artists and organizations. Registration is required and new applicants must attend one workshop. Workshop times and locations are listed below.

Applications, guidelines, and grant information workshop registration are available at www.delawarevalleyartsalliance.org (see “Grants”). Artists and groups may also schedule an in-person meeting to discuss their grant at DVAA offices. For more information, contact the Grants Coordinator, Frankie, at 845-252-7576, Office Hours: Thursdays & Fridays, 9am-5pm) or visit the website (listed above). And check out our new Instagram @ArtsforSullivan.

Workshops for 2020 applications will be held:

Wednesday, September 18, 2019 at 6- 7 PM

*Focus on Individual Artist Fellowships

Delaware Valley Arts Alliance, 37 Main Street, Narrowsburg, NY

Saturday, September 21, 2019 at 10 – 11 AM

Bethel Council of the Arts, 3575 Route 55, Kauneonga Lake, NY

Wednesday, September 25, 2019 at 6 - 7 PM

Ethelbert B. Crawford Library, 479 Broadway, Monticello, NY

Saturday, September 28, 2019 at 10-11AM

Cornell Cooperative Extension, 64 Ferndale Loomis Rd #1, Liberty, NY

Saturday, October 5, 2019 at 1-3PM

*Focus on theater, with presentation by Corinne Woods of the Creative Opportunity Fund

Forestburgh Playhouse, 39 Forestburgh Road, Forestburgh, NY

Thursday, October 10, 2019 at 6-7PM

Grocery Store Gallery, 62 Main St, Mountaindale, NY

DVAA’s Arts for Sullivan grant opportunities are made possible by the New York State Council on the Arts, a State Agency with support from Governor Andrew Cuomo and the New York State Legislature. The mission of the New York State Council on the Arts is dedicated to preserving and expanding the rich and diverse cultural resources that are and will become their heritage of New York’s citizens. The Decentralization program, which funds Arts for Sullivan, was developed to ensure that New York State’s cultural funding reaches every part of the state.