WAYNE COUNTY—It was business as usual at the recent Wayne County Commissioners business meeting, held Thursday, September 5, with the County approving a sizable tax rebate for a property owner in the county.

The Commissioners approved a 2019 tax rebate for Taxpayer Corpuel for properties in Buckingham ($97.76) and Preston ($12,672.57) Townships.

The rebate resulted from an appeal court settlement.

Commissioner Chairman Brian Smith explained the taxpayer approached the County with an appraisal showing their property was valued less than what the County had assessed.

Smith stated the County initially denied appeal because “We didn't have the evidence to make a judgement on a appeal of that size and we needed more information.”

Commissioner Joseph Adams elaborated, “Generally speaking, when somebody comes as an appeal, and they have an appraisal as part of their appeal to us, we have not contracted for our appraiser to look at it...so we will deny it because we don't have a comparable appraisal.”

He added, “When it goes to court, usually there will be either an appraisal or a review of their appraisal by a certified appraiser representing the assessment office.”

The taxpayer appealed the decision with the Court of Common Pleas where appraisals could be done and proper evidence acquired with the result that the court ruled in favor of the taxpayer.

Other business

The Commissioners approved a contract addendum for Dr. Philip Gutherz to provide physicians services at the Wayne County Correctional Facility.

The contract was approved at $3,500 per month for a period of 24 months.

In a separate matter, the Commissioners also approved a financial certification for the medical assistance transportation program (MATP) between July 1, 2018 and June 30, 2019, showing $738,084 spent in that time.

Separately, the County approved an anniversary step increase for Meal Transporter Mark Dennis. For completing one year of employment with the County, Dennis' new compensation rate was approved at $11.70 per hour.