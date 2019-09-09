HONESDALE –The Caregivers Support Group, sponsored by the Wayne County Area Agency on Aging, meets on the second Wednesday of the month at the Earl J. Simons Senior Center at 323 Tenth St. in Honesdale from 1:30 to 3 pm.

The experienced and understanding volunteer facilitators coordinate the group, organizing and leading the discussions that are informal and informational. The Support Group provides a place to share experiences, ideas, situations, solutions, and frustrations.

There is no requirement to sign up for the sessions, just show up Wednesday, Sept. 11, at 1:30 pm. However, if you need someone to “sit” with your loved one while you attend the meeting; please call 570-253-4262. It takes some time to make such arrangements so please call as soon as possible.

For more information, contact the Wayne County Area Agency on Aging at 570-253-4262.