Jermyn, PA – The Wright Center for Community Health will host its annual Fall into Health Fair and 5KWalk/Run on Sunday, September 22, 2019 from 10am – 2pm at The Wright Center for Community Health Mid Valley, 5 South Washington Avenue, Jermyn.

The 5K Walk/Run will take place at 10:30am and participants can register online at https://runsignup.com/Race/PA/Jermyn/wrightcenter5k There is no cost to participate in the 5K.

Many local organizations will participate to share helpful health-related information. Children’s activities, yoga classes and wellness screens will be offered; All are welcomed and encouraged to attend this free event.

Any proceeds from this year’s event will benefit our Community Health Hub’s “Driving Better Health” initiative, designed to alleviate transportation barriers to high-quality healthcare faced by many in the community.

For more information, contact Betsy McGrath at 570-507-0088 or visit www.thewrightcenter.org/healthfair