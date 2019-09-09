Not a single child 17 & younger was living in 2001

HAWLEY - A simple yet dignified ceremony marking the 18th year since the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks are planned in Bingham Park on that date. Susan Baldwin, who is one of the coordinators, said that a much more elaborate commemoration is being considered for the 20th anniversary in 2021.

The ceremony this year starts at noon, at the 9/11 Monument in Bingham Park, located in the shaded area alongside Park Place. Rev. Colleen Cox, pastor of St. Paul’s Evangelical Lutheran Church, will officiate. Anyone attending who wishes to offer a few words of reflection are encouraged to do so.

“Innocent people were killed for no reason at all”, Baldwin said of 9/11. She added that many first responders, including fire, EMT and police personnel, perished. “It’s important to remember that,” she said. Nearly 3,000 people were killed in the attacks on the World Trade Center in New York, the Pentagon in Arlington, VA and in the airliner that crashed near Shanksville, PA when valiant passengers wrestled control from the hijackers. In addition, mire than 2,000 have died since then, due to 9/11 related diseases. More than 6,000 people were injured in the attacks.

“I can’t believe its been 18 years,” Baldwin said, adding that it was very important for the story of 9/11 to be told to the children, none of whom, ages 17 and under, were living on that fateful day in America.

“It was the biggest [manmade] catastrophe since Hiroshima,” she said.

Baldwin initiated the project to raise funds, design and erect a 9/11 memorial in Hawley. The committee, co-chaired by Baldwin and Robert Essex, is under the Borough’s auspices. The granite memorial contains granite and steel from the World Trade Center. There are also benches and a lighted flagpole.

Hawley’s memorial was dedicated in 2011 with a large ceremony.



