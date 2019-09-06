HONESDALE — The Stourbridge Line is happy to announce their collaboration with

several local businesses on special train excursions in September.

Locals and visitors alike will board the The Stourbridge Line in Honesdale for a “Wine Tasting Express” on Sept. 7th featuring wines from Antler Ridge, Capra Collina, and Renegade Wineries, imported olive oils and balsamic vinegars from Ghiggeri’s, and artisan cheeses from Calkins Creamery.

On Friday September 13th, join us for microbrews on our first ever “Rails & Ales” excursion

featuring beer tastings including samples from Wallenpaupack Brewing Company, snacks featuring Hop Barons Products, and tastings at Here & Now Brewing Company where LIVE entertainment by Owen Walsh will round out the evening. Each guest will also receive a souvenir Rails & Ales pint glass to take home.

On Saturday Sept. 14th the rails will be alive with Speeder rides throughout the day and special Steampunk Flyer train excursions as the Greater Honesdale Partnership celebrates Honesdale’s industrial heritage with their Steampunk Festival during Second Saturday Honesdale. Steamtown historic site’s “Ring of Fire” demonstration will be performed on site at the Wayne County Visitors Center on Saturday and Sunday.

At 6:45pm on Saturday Sept. 14th, the Stourbridge Line will depart for it’s first ever “Train-In” outdoor movie event with FREE POPCORN while showing a full-length feature family film and also a screening of a short film that was filmed here in Honesdale this spring. Other concessions will be available for purchase. For more information or to reserve your seats, call 570-470-2697 or visit us online at www.thestourbridgeline.net