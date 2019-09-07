MONTICELLO, N.Y. – Resorts World Catskills, New York’s newest and closest integrated casino resort to Manhattan, celebrated the official opening of Sportsbook 360 earlier today, one of only four commercial casinos in New York State currently authorized by statute to offer sports betting.

The festivities began with an opening reception at Sportsbook 360, welcoming patrons to the newly opened sportsbook, followed by a welcome address by Chief Operating Office and General Manager, Kevin Kline.

The ceremonial first bets took place, placed by Santana Moss, former New York Jets Wide Receiver, and Larry Johnson and John Starks, former New York Knicks players. Larry Johnson bet on the Green Bay Packers where as John Starks and Santana Moss put their money on the Chicago Bears. Following their bets, the sports legends joined Sportsbook 360 patrons on the stage for a live Q&A, where they answered questions regarding their NFL and NBA careers, life after retirement and their predictions for the upcoming seasons.

The evening concluded with a watch-party, where patrons joined Moss, Johnson and Starks to kick-off the first game of the NFL season in Doubletop Bar and Grill, watching the Chicago Bears take on the Green Bay Packers with drink and food specials throughout the night.

The now opened state-of-the-art sportsbook enables patrons to watch and place wagers on a variety of sporting events. The sportsbook lounge is known as Sportsbook 360, which is reflected with the more than 35, 75-inch flat screen televisions, arranged in a 360-degree arc around a central bar, anchored by a 9’ x 16’ high-definition screen. Sportsbook 360 encompasses roughly 6,000 square feet of the casino floor, making it easily accessible to patrons who are playing on any of the 1,600 slot machines or one of more than 150 live table games. Sportsbook 360 includes a bar and more than 100 seats, and patrons have access to cashier windows and self-serve betting kiosks to place bets on their favorite teams.

For more information about Resorts World Catskills please visit www.rwcatskills.com.

About Resorts World Catskills

Located in the heart of New York’s Catskill region, Resorts World Catskills Casino Resort offers guests unmatched experiences in excitement, entertainment, and luxury. The integrated casino resort includes an 18-story all-suite hotel, and a casino featuring 100,000 square feet of gaming action including 150 live Las-Vegas style table games, 1,600 state-of-the art slot machines, a poker room, private gaming salons and a 100 seat sportsbook lounge.

The casino resort also offers more than 10 varied bar and restaurant experiences, which includes an Italian steakhouse created by celebrity chef Scott Conant, and year-round live entertainment at the 2,500-seat RW Epicenter, casino bars and lounges.

The luxurious hotel located within Resorts World Catskills is comprised of 332 suites, the Crystal Life Spa, two indoor pools, and two fitness centers. The integrated casino resort also includes additional stay and play destinations on its campus, including The Alder, an adjacent 101-room lifestyle hotel featuring the first Topgolf Swing Suites in New York State, and Dos Gatos, a cantina-style Mexican eatery and the recently opened Kartrite Resort and Indoor Waterpark, and will be expanded to include a Rees Jones redesigned golf course.