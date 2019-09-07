A new chapter dawning for The News Eagle, The Wayne Independent, The Carbondale News, The Villager, on October 1, 2019

This week, we are announcing a change in our distribution schedules. Beginning Oct. 1, 2019, The Wayne Independent, The News Eagle, The Carbondale News & The Villager will join forces to become the Tri-County Independent and will transition to printing three days a week.

Wayne Independent and News Eagle subscribers will receive their paper on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays. Carbondale News and Villager subscribers will receive the Thursday Lackawanna County edition. Subscribers will still have unlimited access to tricountyindependent.com, where we’ll continue to publish updates every day.

This was a difficult decision to make, but we’re confident this change will allow us to continue to provide the coverage that matters to you most. As news breaks, readers will still find it first on tricountyindependent.com. Our journalists will continue to engage with our audience on Facebook, with daily updates and top stories. And our app will still give readers access to our rich e-editions.

The Wayne Independent, The News Eagle, The Carbondale News & The Villager have been through many transformations dating back to 1878. Through them all, we’ve remained committed to keeping our readers informed with accurate, enterprising community journalism.

That tradition continues today.

The decision to change our print distribution is part of a much broader digital transformation, impacting media companies including newspapers across the country. We know many of you are already accessing our digital platforms, as we’re experiencing double-digit, year-over-year audience growth at all four of our current websites; wayneindependent.com, neagle.com, thecarbondalenews.com and moscowvillager.com. Newsletter subscriptions are also on the rise, and this year we saw more than a 50 percent lift in visitors from social media.

Please note, that with this change to print frequency, subscription rates and expiration dates will remain the same. Subscribers with questions, or those seeking cancellations or refunds, can call 570-253-3055 ext. 323 or email mbarrera@gatehousemedia.com.

Thank you for your continued loyalty, and support of our brand of journalism – reliable, accurate and community-focused news.