Savona Commandery #89 and The Honesdale National Bank, as Trustees of the Albert O. Miller, Dorothy Tozer Miller, and Savona Commandery #89 Scholarship Fund, announced the awarding of two non-renewable scholarships in 2018.

A scholarship was awarded to Megan E. O’Neill, of Honesdale, PA. She will attend Quinnipiac University in Hamden, CT to major in Athletic Training with plans to obtain her Doctor of Physical Therapy degree. O’Neill was awarded a $5,000 scholarship for her undergraduate studies.

Scholarship funding was also awarded to Abigail Hynes, of Honesdale, PA. She will attend the University of San Diego this fall, majoring in Biology. Hynes was awarded a $1,000 scholarship for her undergraduate studies.

Jacqueline Burke, of Honesdale, PA, also received a scholarship. She will attend the University of Miami in the fall, majoring in Biochemistry and Nutrition. Burke was awarded a $1,000 scholarship for her undergraduate studies.

A final scholarship was awarded to Lily Fries, of Prompton, PA. She will attend SUNY Cobleskill in Cobleskill, NY in the fall. She plans to study Dairy Production Management. Fries was awarded a $1,000 scholarship for the undergraduate studies.

Presentations of the scholarship awards were made at the HNB Corporate Center in Honesdale.

The Albert O. Miller, Dorothy Tozer Miller, and Savona Commandery #89 Scholarship Fund was established by the Last Will and Testament of Dorothy Tozer Miller.

The Millers understood and advocated the primary Masonic ideals of education, worship and charity. To that end, the scholarship fund was established to promote intellectual enlightenment among the youth of Wayne County. Wayne County residency is highly considered in the award, but residency outside Wayne County does not automatically disqualify an applicant. Award decisions are made by a Scholarship Committee consisting of five Knights Templar of the Savona Commandery #89, Honesdale, PA.