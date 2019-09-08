DANVILLE, Pa. – Better health can start anywhere, even at the Bloomsburg Fair.

Geisinger offers fairgoers plenty of ways to improve their health before, during and after the 164th Bloomsburg Fair running Saturday, Sept. 21, through Saturday, Sept. 28.

Every day during the fair, Geisinger is providing free flu shots to everyone 18 years and older, free blood pressure screenings, a private breastfeeding room with a changing station, giveaway items and more in the Arts and Crafts building. While at the booth, fairgoers can learn more about their healthcare coverage options, meet staff from various Geisinger departments and programs, and enter to win an Instant Pot. One winner will be drawn daily.

Geisinger’s presence extends throughout the fairgrounds this year. Stop by the livestock buildings and Millennium Park, where Geisinger’s new, solar-powered Mobile Health Services bus will be on display all week. This vehicle will be used as a respite and hydration station for tired or overheated fairgoers. Geisinger’s pediatric dental hygienists will also be providing dental education and giving away tooth brushes.

Four brand-new Geisinger mascots will debut at the fair and may be found throughout the fairgrounds all week. They will also be featured during Geisinger’s wellness presentation at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 24, at the Sunset outdoor arena.

Find out more about Geisinger’s Bloomsburg Fair efforts including information on local farmers markets, nutritious recipes, a map and more at Geisinger.org/Fair.

About Geisinger

One of the nation’s most innovative health services organizations, Geisinger serves more than 1.5 million patients in Pennsylvania and New Jersey. The system includes 13 hospital campuses, a nearly 600,000-member health plan, two research centers and the Geisinger Commonwealth School of Medicine. A physician-led organization, with approximately 32,000 employees and more than 1,800 employed physicians, Geisinger leverages an estimated $12.7 billion positive annual impact on the Pennsylvania and New Jersey economies. Repeatedly recognized nationally for integration, quality and service, Geisinger has a long-standing commitment to patient care, medical education, research and community service. For more information, visit geisinger.org or connect with us onFacebook, Instagram, LinkedInand Twitter.