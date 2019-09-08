The Forest City Area Historical Society (FCAHS) will be meeting on Sunday, September 8, 2019 beginning at 6:00 PM at the society's headquarters at the corner of Dundaff and Main Streets, Forest City. The FCAHS is now accepting applications for 2020 membership and membership renewals for 2019. The FCAHS was organized on February 21, 2010, has become Incorporated and has a 501(c)(3) non-profit status. The FCAHS encompasses the following communities: Browndale, Forest City, Richmondale and Vandling.

Memberships are for one year and may be any one of the following types: an Individual membership for $15.00 or a Family membership for $25.00. A Lifetime Membership for $125.00 is also available.

Anyone interested in joining the Forest City Area Historical Society should contact Juliann Doyle, Membership Chair by calling 570-499-4908, by e-mail at: jdoyle@nep.net Membership applications are available on the web site and should be sent to Juliann at: 305 Martin Street, Browndale, PA 18421. New members are always welcome !!

Visit the web site for the FCAHS at: www.forestcityareahistoricalsociety.com to learn more about the organization or to download a membership application. LIKE us on Facebook, also !!