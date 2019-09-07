Pike County Commissioner Ronald Schmalzle visited Pine Forest Camp, where he worked as the Executive Director for nearly 25 years, for the presentation of a check for $1,500 from the camp to the new Wallenpaupack Area High School Kids Food Pantry.

The funds were raised by the camp’s “Challah for Hunger” campaign. Campers and counselors, under the direction of Owner/Director Barbara Black, baked homemade challah bread and sold it at the Hawley Farmer Market, with all proceeds going to the food pantry.

“For four generations, since 1931, Pine Forest Camp and the Black family have called Greeley, PA in Pike County, home. They are an important economic part of our community providing jobs and supporting many local businesses and contractors. This donation is one example of the many ways the camp continues to support important organizations throughout the county,” says Commissioner Schmalzle.