BARRYVILLE/SHOHOLA--The art of ancient Egypt has fascinated us for thousands of years. It’s hard to believe that the Ancient Egyptian language had no word for art. And we don’t know the name of a single Ancient Egyptian artist from the first 2000 years of their civilization.

That’s because the amazingly beautiful paintings, sculptures, masks, drawings, jewelry and other creations all had a functional purpose, often related to religion. They were “commissioned” works, so thought to be the property of the one paying the commission, rather than the artist.

Even for the later Ancient Egyptian artists, there was no tradition of individual artistic expression; rather, art served a wider purpose of preserving culture by giving it permanence. For example, the bust of Nefertiti has been a symbol of feminine beauty since it was first discovered 107 years ago.

Images of that bust, and many other examples of Ancient Egyptian artwork, sculpture, and jewelry will be on display for a Celebration of Ancient Egyptian Art on October 5, 2019, from 4 – 6 PM, at the Artists’ Market Community Center, 114 Richardson Avenue, Shohola, PA. The Exhibit is on display from September 21 through October 15.

The reception will also include complimentary refreshments, an exhibition of creations by local artists, and a brief presentation on the art of Ancient Egypt. This free community event is sponsored by the Barryville Area Arts Association, and made possible with funding from the Robert L. Snyder Fund administered by the Greater Pike Community Foundation.