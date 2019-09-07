The United Way of Lackawanna and Wayne Counties held its 25th Annual Nancy Jackson Memorial Day of Caring Thursday as more than 20 people volunteered to complete six projects at two different sites in Wayne County. They were among more than 300 volunteers from over 30 area companies throughout Lackawanna and Wayne Counties who rolled up their sleeves to make a difference by completing 35 different projects.

"For nearly 100 years, the hallmark of the United Way movement is that together—united—we are stronger than we could ever be alone,” noted Nikki Keller, United Way vice president of marketing. “Day of Caring helps our volunteers join together and see first hand the work of the United Way and our partners throughout the community.”

The Nancy Jackson Memorial Day of Caring is an annual, organized day of service named after the long-time United Way volunteer who founded the program in 1994 and chaired Day of Caring each year until her passing in 2016. Day of Caring mobilizes hundreds of volunteers into United Way partner agencies and grant recipient organizations to provide much-needed assistance. In the last 25 years, nearly 12,500 volunteers have given more than 64,800 hours of service, and the value of the approximately 1,100 projects they’ve completed during Day of Caring is over $3.5 million.

“Day of Caring is unique in that the volunteers see first-hand the all-important work of our network of agencies and at the same time, the agencies themselves benefit tremendously through the projects completed that otherwise might never be accomplished in the course of providing vital services in our community," noted Gary Drapek, United Way president.

Day of Caring volunteers were once again able to view all available projects and sign up online. “This website allows users to connect with United Way, our partner agencies and other area nonprofits to view opportunities to give, advocate and—most of all—to volunteer all year-round,” said Mrs. Keller..

This year’s Day of Caring projects in Wayne County took place at Victims’ Intervention Program and the Wayne County YMCA with volunteers helping with a variety of projects from Cigna; The Honesdale National Bank; Wayne Bank and Wayne County employees.

The United Way Campaign in Wayne County will kick-off on Wednesday, September 11 at Tick Tock’s in Honesdale, beginning at 5:30 p.m. That event is free and open to the public; however advance reservations are required.

For more information, please contact the United Way at 343-1267 or visit www.uwlc.net