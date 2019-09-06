Bethany Village Senior Living Community is celebrating 20 years of serving our seniors. We will be hosting a week long fun filled observance for this wonderful milestone September 8 to 13. 20 years ago Tim Beahan and Laurie Alabovitz had a vision and high hopes to bring quality personal care to this area. Since then they have spear headed an outstanding staff that provides premier care to seniors as well as an active social life.

Here at Bethany Village we always like to give back to this wonderful community that we a part of. In conjunction with our 20th anniversary celebration we are accepting donations for the Dessin Animal Shelter (food, blankets, money, etc.) Anyone bringing in a donation during this week will be entered to win the 43” Smart TV!

We encourage the public to stop in anytime during this week to help us celebrate. We will kick off the week on Sunday with an open house from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. on our patio weather permitting. On that day our newly renovated memorial garden will be rededicated with the help of Margaret Freeman. Adding to this special place will be a butterfly release. Wednesday there will be a car show from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. along with a BBQ. Every day is filled with fun and interesting events. Follow us on facebook for all the details.