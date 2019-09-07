History of Art of the Minisink Region: The Pinchot Connection, is the topic of a free lecture on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at 5:30 pm at Grey Towers National Historic Site, Milford, PA.

Marie Liu, the 2015-16 resident artist at Delaware Water Gap National Recreation Area, will give a presentation about the history of art in the Minisink region with an emphasis on the contributions of the Pinchot family.

James Pinchot, who built Grey Towers as his family’s summer home in 1886, was one of the first Americans to recognize a connection between art and natural resource conservation. He was an early supporter of the Hudson River School, which embodies the conservation movement. His legacy continues today at Grey Towers, currently managed as a conservation education and leadership center by the US Forest Service.

Ms. Liu will speak about how religion, geography, and natural resources influenced the artistic potential of the region in the 19th century. She also will describe how the region inspired and supported a number of artists who made their homes here, and how that continues today.

The event is free and open to the public; pre-registration is appreciated. The Grey Towers Heritage Association will provide light refreshments and participants will have an opportunity to speak with Ms. Liu following the presentation.

Call 570-296-9630 or email greytowers@fs.fed.us to sign up or for more information.