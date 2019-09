WASHINGTON –The U.S. Small Business Administration is now accepting nominations for its 2020 National Small Business Week Awards, including the annual Small Business Person of the Year. For more than 50 years, National Small Business Week has celebrated the inspiring achievements of America’s small businesses and the countless contributions they make to their local communities, and to our nation’s economy.

“We are proud to recognize the small business owners that have made it their mission to support their communities and drive the entrepreneurial spirit forward,” SBA Acting Administrator Chris Pilkerton said. “A National Small Business Week award is one of the nation’s highest honors for small business achievement. Please take a moment to visit sba.gov/nsbw to nominate a deserving small business owner in your area. I wish all of our nation’s small businesses the best of luck and look forward to their nomination.”

SBA Awards given in celebration of National Small Business Week from May 3-9, 2020 include the following:

· Small Business Person of the Year

o One from each of the 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands, and Guam.

· Small Business Exporter of the Year · Phoenix Awards for Disaster Recovery:

o Phoenix Award for Small Business Disaster Recovery

o Phoenix Award for Outstanding Contributions to Disaster Recovery, Public Official

o Phoenix Award for Outstanding Contributions to Disaster Recovery, Volunteer

· Federal Procurement Awards:

o Small Business Prime Contractor of the Year

o Small Business Subcontractor of the Year

o Dwight D. Eisenhower Awards for Excellence (for large prime contractors who use small businesses as suppliers and contractors)

o 8(a) Graduate of the Year

· Awards to SBA Resource Partners:

o Small Business Development Center (SBDC) Excellence and Innovation Center Award

o Women’s Business Center of Excellence Award

o Veterans Business Outreach Center of the Year

· Jody C. Raskind Lender of the Year · Small Business Investment Company of the Year · District Office Award

Local SBA Eastern Pennsylvania District Office Awards include: Entrepreneurial Success, Family-Owned Business of the Year, Minority-Owned Small Business Person of the Year, Veteran-Owned Small Business Person of the Year, Woman-Owned Small Business Person of the Year and Young Entrepreneur of the Year.

All nominations must be submitted no later than 3 p.m. EST, Jan. 7, 2020. All nomination packages must be hand delivered or mailed to the nearest SBA Office. Email submissions of SBA Awards forms will not be accepted as they contain Personally Identifiable Information.

For contact information and other District Office information visit online at www.sba.gov/districtoffices.